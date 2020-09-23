Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Bastian blocks; ballot applications; COVID Bowl
Postal Service Lawsuit
Absentee ballots wait to be counted June 30 at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, New York. A New York federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail. (AP file photo)

Capitol Retort: Bastian blocks; ballot applications; COVID Bowl

By: Kevin Featherly September 23, 2020


Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo