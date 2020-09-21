Quantcast
Petters Ponzi scheme saga claws on

By: Dan Heilman September 21, 2020

At least some of the 280 "claw-back" claims stemming from Tom Petters' $3.5 billion Ponzi scheme will continue being litigated, according to a recent decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

