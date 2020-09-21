People & Practices: Sept. 21, 2020

Attorney Roxanne Thorelli has joined Fredrikson & Byron in the Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity and Public Companies Groups.

Thorelli represents clients with mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and general corporate matters. She represents private and public companies and private equity funds in many types of business transactions, completing key deal aspects such as drafting and negotiating contracts and purchase agreements, managing due diligence, conducting finance offerings and preparing corporate governance documents. She works closely with clients to understand their businesses and to ensure the overall fit and strategy of a transaction.

Thorelli counsels clients regarding securities documentation, including state and federal registration statements and licenses, SEC filings and compliance with NASDAQ and FINRA requirements. She also prepares stock option, incentive and phantom stock plans. Furthermore, Thorelli is dedicated to pro bono work. She advises entrepreneurs and start-ups on a variety of business issues in addition to her work representing clients regarding unemployment benefit appeal matters.

