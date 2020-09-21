Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Appellant: Law change lifted offender gun ban
38 Caliber Revolver
Depositphotos.com image

Appellant: Law change lifted offender gun ban

By: Kevin Featherly September 21, 2020

Several Minnesota Supreme Court justices seemed sympathetic to an appellant who lost his permit to carry despite the removal of his 1997 crime from the list of violent offenses that triggers a lifetime firearms ban.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo