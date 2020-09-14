People & Practices: Sept. 14, 2020

Maria Shatonova has joined the Employment Law practice group at Minneapolis-based Halunen Law. A graduate of Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Shatonova represents individuals who have suffered wrongful termination, discrimination, sexual assault or harassment, or other illegal workplace actions.

“Maria has quickly become an integral member of our dedicated team of employment law attorneys,” said Employment Law practice group chair, Chris Moreland. “Her tenacious approach to achieving justice for our clients reflects the core values that drive our work.”

Shatonova is originally from Russia, and her undergraduate studies in international relations with an emphasis on human rights at Augsburg University spurred her interest in becoming an attorney.

***

Andrew C. Landsman has joined Merchant & Gould P.C., a national intellectual property (IP) law firm, as senior counsel.

Landsman is a registered patent attorney focusing on all aspects of IP law, including procuring and maintaining U.S. and international patents, trademarks and copyrights. For nearly 10 years, he has helped develop and implement patent and trademark strategies in a wide range of innovative industries.

“We are happy to have Andrew join our team. As an attorney, engineer and inventor, his combined industry experience helps him quickly and deeply understand our clients’ goals and challenges,” said Christopher J. Leonard, Merchant & Gould’s managing director, CEO, and chairman of the board.

Before joining Merchant & Gould, Landsman was an attorney for Godfrey & Kahn, S.C., in Milwaukee. Before becoming an attorney, he worked as both a mechanical engineer and manufacturing engineer for WMS Gaming in Chicago. Landsman is also an inventor on two issued U.S. patents.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.