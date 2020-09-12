2020 Up & Coming Attorneys: Raha Assadi-Lamouki

Raha Assadi-Lamouki’s brother died at age 21 after four bouts with cancer. Her family’s experience (including her own) during that time shaped her, and led her to pursue law as a way to change the status quo.

She’s been a commercial lending attorney at Winthrop & Weinstine for four years, helping to close transactions that develop new buildings or save older ones. She’s also a board member at a nonprofit called Still Kickin, which makes unrestricted financial grants to people who have gone through difficult experiences.

What do you find the most rewarding or love best about working in the legal profession?

Helping to create something, like a 200-unit affordable housing complex, or [an] old, distressed building we’re using tax credits to rehabilitate. I really enjoy collaborating with various parties in order to build something wholly new in a community.

What’s the best piece of advice that you ever received?

That would definitely be from my younger brother. It was after his third [bout with] cancer. He said, “It always gets worse before it gets better, but you have to know it does get better.” I have that framed in my house. He had been through so much but he somehow found the positivity in things. His words help to ground and guide me when I’m overwhelmed.

What inspires you and motivates you to achieve your goals?

That definitely comes from my parents. They both left Iran during the revolution in the late 1970s to attend college in Minnesota. They came here knowing only some English, not having a ton of money, and created a home and a world for themselves. When I’m struggling at work, I think, “Well, at least English is my first language, and I have parents who have afforded me opportunities they never had.”

