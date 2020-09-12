2020 Up & Coming Attorneys: Rachelle Anderson

Rachelle Anderson has advice for any young lawyer who’s in their first real job: Act like the firm is your client for the first couple of years.

From the beginning of her time at Bowman & Brooke, Anderson looked for ways to become a go-to person at the firm, making sure that her work was reliable and accurate. The strategy has paid off for her. “I think that’s why I get the opportunities I do now, and why I’m getting to work hand in hand with the clients,” Anderson says.

Anderson is in her sixth year at the firm, and she works on product liability cases involving medical devices. Those cases provide the variety she craves, because while medical devices may be the same from case to case, patients and their interaction with the devices never are.

What inspires you and motivates you to achieve your goals?

I think it’s the pride I take in my work. I want partners and clients to know that if they’re getting something from me, that it’s reliable, dependable and accurate.

What’s the best piece of advice that you ever received?

Own your case and know the deadline. I’m not waiting for an assignment, I’m proactively pushing the case forward, and the partner knows that they can ask me any question and I can give them the answer or know where to find it quickly.

What is something that most people don’t know about you?

I sold wedding dresses before going to law school, for a couple of years, and I absolutely loved it.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

Playing with my baby. He’s 10 months old, and he’s super fun but definitely takes up all the “spare time” I have.

