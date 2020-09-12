2020 Up & Coming Attorneys: Elsa Bullard

A partner at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, Elsa Bullard has channeled an adventurous nature into her law practice. She has worked on complex contract disputes, foodborne illness outbreaks, Telephone Consumer Protection Act litigation, Fair Credit Reporting Act litigation and trade secrets litigation.

In addition, her busy pro bono schedule includes co-leading a Faegre team that has defended a death row inmate in Alabama in his post-conviction appeal and federal habeas corpus petition after a murder conviction.

How and when did you know you wanted to study law and pursue it as a career?

I was a latecomer to the law. I had gone to West Point for my undergrad, and I was married to someone in the Air Force. It was impossible to get stationed together. We knew we needed another plan. Most of the master’s programs I was interested in required a law degree, so I just decided to get one.

What do you find the most rewarding or love best about working in the legal profession?

The interaction with both my clients and my colleagues. The variety of people and topics is another thing.

What inspires you and motivates you to achieve your goals?

I want to do the best I can for each client, as well as loyalty to my colleagues and my community.

What’s the best piece of advice that you ever received?

A lot of the partners at Faegre Drinker have said the practice of law is not a one-size-fits-all profession. My practice has to fit me.

What is something that most people don’t know about you?

I did a lot of skydiving in the military and in college, throwing myself out of perfectly good airplanes for fun. Those days are behind me.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

Outside stuff — walking, hiking, biking, paddle-boarding.

