2020 Unsung Legal Heroes: Pat Ewald

After more than 30 years at General Mills as a consumer insights manager, Pat Ewald wanted to “do something very different to round out the last years of my career.”

A niece worked at Fish & Richardson and suggested she apply. After starting as an executive administrative assistant, Ewald moved into a new position in 2017 as a talent data analyst focused on diversity. “I never fathomed working at a law firm,” Ewald said. “But I’ve found that working with data is a natural fit with my past work experience.”

She supplies diversity data for multiple internal departments including pro bono and professional development. Much of Ewald’s work involves sending surveys to employees, maintaining a database, and handling data requests from clients regarding the firm’s diversity initiatives.

Working in law has been rewarding. “When I tell my friends who are not in the legal profession that I work at Fish & Richardson, they aren’t that interested until I tell them the firm handled the patent work for Alexander Graham Bell, the Wright Brothers and Thomas Edison,” she said. “Then they are immediately intrigued and typically ask me again, ‘Where is it that you said you work?’”

What’s the best piece of advice that you ever received?

Learn from your mistakes. When I make one, I say to myself I’ll never do that again and make sure that I don’t repeat it.

What is something that most people don’t know about you?

My husband and I used to home brew beer, even though we were not big beer drinkers.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

Lately, I’ve been reading, gardening and experimenting with making homemade yogurt. I also bought an inflatable kayak and that gives me a new view of the world from the middle of a lake.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here.