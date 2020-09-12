2020 Unsung Legal Heroes: Jennifer Domholt

As a records specialist at Robins Kaplan, Jennifer Domholt fills an indispensable role at one of the Twin Cities’ largest law firms.

The responsibilities of her position run the gamut from conducting conflict-of-interest checks, opening new matters in the firm’s complex data base, managing the preservation and storage of physical files when a matter has been closed, writing reports, and also assisting teams of attorneys from outside the firm.

In her 20 years at the firm, her job as a records specialist has steadily become more and more reliant on high tech. “When I first started everything was very paper-intensive, lots of printing out reports by hand. Now the workflow is online and everyone can always know where their requests are in the process.”

She enjoys the variety of her position at Robins Kaplan. “Our practices vary widely, from intellectual property to personal injury, to medical malpractice, estates and trusts, working with insurance litigation. I always feel that I’m helping all of our clients both internally and externally.”

Domholt is also proud of the amount of pro bono work the firm does. “We have done a lot of pro bono work in immigration law, also in assisting people who need protective orders.”

What’s the best piece of advice that you ever received?

Remember that just because you begin going in one direction that doesn’t mean that is where you’ll end up; so, enjoy the journey.

What inspires you and motivates you to achieve your goals?

Being able to help people that need our help. Also, I recently became an aunt and I am working at being the best role model I can be for my niece.

What is something that most people don’t know about you?

When I was growing up I wanted to be an animator I was always sketching cartoons. Then, when I was nearing college, a lot of companies were switching from hand animation to computer-generated (images).So when started I college I needed to find something else that drove me.

