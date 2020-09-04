Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Court rejects payments for reversed conviction
judicialcenter3-w

Court rejects payments for reversed conviction

By: Todd Nelson September 4, 2020

Vaundell Duwayne Kingbird had his felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm conviction vacated but that doesn’t exonerate him and make him eligible for state compensation, a Minnesota Court of Appeals panel ruled.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo