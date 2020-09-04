Bar Buzz: A tribute to Justice David Lillehaug

David Lillehaug, former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, has left a lasting legacy. To honor his contributions to the legal community, the American Constitution Society (ACS), along with local and national luminaries, is hosting a virtual tribute via Zoom at noon Wednesday, Sept. 9.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton appointed Lillehaug as the U.S. attorney for Minnesota upon the recommendation of Sen. Paul Wellstone. Lillehaug served as U.S. attorney from 1994 to 1998. In 2013, Lillehaug was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton to serve as an associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. He retired from the Court on July 31.

The event will feature remarks from: ACS President Russ Feingold; former Sen. Al Franken; Justice Anne McKeig; former Vice President Walter Mondale; and Gov. Tim Walz.

