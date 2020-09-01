Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Father’s suit over son’s jailhouse suicide moves forward
Robert Bennett, Katie Bennett
Robert Bennett, Katie Bennett

Father’s suit over son’s jailhouse suicide moves forward

By: Todd Nelson September 1, 2020

A federal lawsuit alleging that the suicide of a Sherburne County Jail inmate resulted from “deliberate indifference” on the part of jail staff, a health care contractor and the county is advancing after a judge denied some defendants’ motions for summary judgment.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo