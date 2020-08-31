People & Practices: Aug. 31, 2020

DeWitt LLP has announced the addition of attorneys Minard “Mike” Halverson and Cecilia C. Kress to the firm. Halverson joins the firm as a partner in its Minneapolis office. Kress joins DeWitt as an associate in its Madison office.

Halverson is a member of the firm’s litigation practice group and has extensive experience with litigation matters, case analysis, strategic planning, and negotiations. His experience includes matters related to business, product liability, commercial law, litigation, contract law and construction law.

He is a veteran of the United States Army, where he served on active duty while specializing in satellite communications. Halverson is also a former member of the North Carolina Army National Guard. He earned his J.D. from Hamline University School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Minnesota.

Kress is a member of DeWitt’s Business and Real Estate practice groups. She has experience representing businesses ranging from small privately held companies to large Fortune 500 corporations in a variety of matters including stock and asset acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures, and reorganizations. Kress also assists her clients with their ongoing corporate governance needs and has guided both investors and emerging growth companies through debt and equity financings.

She earned her J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School and her B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis. During law school she was a judicial intern for former Chief Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

