Evidence must support each confession, court rules

Bryan Morgan Holl
By: Dan Heilman August 31, 2020

If someone confesses to multiple crimes, there must be sufficient evidence of each offense to sustain a conviction, according to a Minnesota Court of Appeals opinion published recently.

