Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Legal News / Sexual assault case remanded for resentencing
Judge Philip C. Carruthers, Judge Carol Hooten
Judge Philip C. Carruthers (left), Judge Carol Hooten

Sexual assault case remanded for resentencing

By: Kevin Featherly August 27, 2020

The case of a convicted first-degree sex offender has been remanded to District Court for re-sentencing, based on the amelioration doctrine. But it might make no difference to the time the man serves behind bars.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo