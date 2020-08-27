Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / 8th Circuit: Rights not violated in shooting by police
Judge Donovan Frank
Judge Donovan Frank

8th Circuit: Rights not violated in shooting by police

By: Kevin Featherly August 27, 2020

Overturning a finding by U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank, the 8th Circuit says police did not violate a man’s rights after officers sent a dog into his apartment and fatally shot him after he stabbed the dog.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo