Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / 6th District cleared for criminal jury trials
Gavel and masks
Depositphotos.com image

6th District cleared for criminal jury trials

By: Minnesota Lawyer August 26, 2020

Having developed the requisite social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions, courts in the state’s 6th Judicial District courts have been permitted to restart criminal jury trials.

About Minnesota Lawyer

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo