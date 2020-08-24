People & Practices: Aug. 24, 2020

Lewis Brisbois has announced the addition of Kari Berman and Tina Syring to its Minneapolis office as partners in its Complex Business & Commercial Litigation Practice and Labor & Employment Practice, respectively.

Berman has more than 25 years of experience in complex commercial and business litigation in both state and federal courts nationally. Her practice includes significant representation in multi-district and class-action defense arising from federal statutory claims. Berman also routinely represents clients in shareholder, contractual, restrictive covenants, fiduciary breaches, and intellectual property and trade secrets litigation. She has represented diverse clients in a variety of corporate governance matters, internal investigations, contract negotiations, and merger and acquisitions. Berman also has represented companies in Securities & Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority investigations, and advises senior executives and governing boards on various corporate strategic matters.

Syring, who has more than 25 years of experience in the labor and employment arena, joins Lewis Brisbois from Cozen O’Connor. She regularly counsels employers on complex labor and employment issues with a business focus, addressing social media matters, executive terminations, harassment and discrimination allegations, wage and hour strategies, whistleblower complaints, and long-term succession planning. Syring also assists clients with Department of Labor audits and Affirmative Action program reviews by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. In addition to client counseling, Syring represents publicly traded and private employers in litigation involving federal and state discrimination, retaliation, and harassment claims. She also has extensive experience working with companies on labor and employment matters related to mergers and acquisitions, including handling executive compensation issues, drafting and negotiating executive employment and severance agreements, and providing guidance during the due diligence process.

Amy L. DuMond Kottke has joined Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP as a partner in the Commercial Transactions group in the Minneapolis office. DuMond Kottke has a national practice, with a focus on real estate development, financing, acquisition and sales, commercial leasing and construction.

Formerly with Monroe Moxness Berg, DuMond Kottke is a recognized experienced “lenders counsel,” advising both owners and lenders with a wide range of financing and loan products, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Section 8 and HUD-insured loans across the country. In addition, DuMond Kottke represents clients in complex financing matters for commercial portfolios, and has extensive experience advising clients on the purchase, sale, and lease of various types of development projects, including single family and multifamily housing, senior housing, industrial sites, and commercial retail developments, as well as raw land development, and reuse and renovation projects.

Norton Rose Fulbright has announced the election of Gerry Pecht as global chief executive, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Pecht will succeed Peter Martyr, who has led Norton Rose and then Norton Rose Fulbright since 2002.

Pecht has been a member of the firm’s Global Executive Committee since 2013 and has served as global head of dispute resolution and litigation since 2014. He joined the firm’s Houston office in 1980 and was named a partner in 1987.

Regularly representing publicly traded companies within and outside the U.S. and their officers and directors, Pecht built a commercial litigation practice focused on securities litigation and enforcement, energy litigation, internal corporate investigations, international litigation and arbitration.

Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association, has announced that April L. Will has joined the firm’s family law department. Will assists clients in all family law related matters, including dissolution proceedings, paternity, custody, parenting time, child support, spousal maintenance, orders for protection, and distribution of marital assets and debts. Will received her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School with a concentration in family law and her B.A., cum laude, from St. Olaf College.

Sara Wilson has joined Lommen Abdo in its Minneapolis office. Wilson handles both transactional and litigation matters. Her transactional practice includes assisting clients with the purchase, sale, leasing, financing, and development of real estate; resolving title, zoning and environmental issues; business formation, governance and succession planning; and loan documentation for commercial lenders.

Sara also has experience in estates and trusts, from litigating estate and trust disputes to guiding clients on estate plans and counseling families through the process of administering estates and trusts.

She places a special emphasis in her practice on agribusiness and agriculture.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.