Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / One rap, one conviction: Court sends back drug decision
Luis Gerardo Gonzalez-Perez
Luis Gerardo Gonzalez-Perez

One rap, one conviction: Court sends back drug decision

By: Dan Heilman August 20, 2020

In a recent unpublished opinion, the Minnesota Court of Appeals partly reversed a multiple conviction that arose from a single arrest.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo