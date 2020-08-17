Quantcast
Voters casted their votes at the Roosevelt High School polling location, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

12 lawyers win primaries

By: Kevin Featherly August 17, 2020

Nine DFL lawyers vying for legislative seats won primaries on Aug. 11, as did three Republicans.

