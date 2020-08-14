Quantcast
The dispute between Bremer Financial Corp and the trustees of the Otto Bremer Trust dates to last fall, when the Bremer Financial Corp. and seven of its directors sued three other directors — who are also trustees of the Otto Bremer Trust — to stop a planned sale of the bank. (File photo)

Ellison enters the fray over over Bremer Financial

By: Brian Johnson August 14, 2020

Weighing in on an acrimonious power struggle, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison is asking a court to oust three trustees of the Otto Bremer Trust over their attempt last fall to engineer a sale of the Bremer Financial Corp., the trust’s primary asset.

