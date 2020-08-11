Quantcast
Ismael Dore
Ismael Dore, a formerly homeless ACLU Minnesota organizer, told House Judiciary committee members a harrowing story Wednesday about the disruptive effect that cumulative traffic fines, fees and license revocations had on his life. (Image courtesy of House Public Information Services)

Penalties turn poverty into a crime, panel told

By: Kevin Featherly August 11, 2020

The House Judiciary committee heard presentations on four justice reform ideas, all of which had been previous House bills.

