2020’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

For the past four years the readers of Finance & Commerce and Minnesota Lawyer have chosen their most trusted brands and business partners. This year’s selections include many repeat winners and several newcomers.

How are companies chosen for Reader Rankings? Well, just like it sounds. We pick the categories, populated with a list of companies that have been nominated over the past years. If a company is not on the list, they are added by write-in or can be suggested to us for inclusion. Our readers then vote on their favorites through our website. We then tally the votes and the bragging rights begin — Reader Rankings 2020.

We thank you for your support in making the decisions on the winners of the 2020 Reader Rankings. And no doubt, the businesses you selected in the top spots appreciate your support every day. Congratulations to the winners!

Sincerely,

Bill Gaier, Publisher

Commercial Real Estate

BEST Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

Doran Companies

Doran Commercial is a full-service real estate management company whose experience includes retail, industrial and corporate sites.

KimbleCo Davis CBRE

BEST Commercial Leasing Company

Doran Companies

KimbleCo Davis

BEST Commercial Real Estate Developer/Partner

Doran Companies

Doran Development is among the fastest-growing real estate development firms in the Upper Midwest because our standard for excellence never wavers. Our creative leadership is behind the most sought-after buildings in the communities in which we develop.

KimbleCo Davis

BEST Commercial Property Manager

Ryan Companies

As a real estate owner, design-builder and developer, Ryan’s Real Estate Management team brings unmatched insights to property and leasing management that lead the market in increasing property value and decreasing operating expenses while creating highly satisfied and loyal customers.

Davis CBRE

BEST 1031 Exchange Experts

The Excelsior Group

The Excelsior Group (TEG) is a full-service Minneapolis real estate firm offering boutique-level services in the fields of management, real estate and more.

Commercial Partners Exchange Company, LLC Cushman & Wakefield Davis

BEST Tenant Representation

KimbleCo

KimbleCo exists to help you meet, and exceed, your company’s business goals by focusing on maximizing the return on your real estate assets. This means mitigating risk, reducing cost and providing valuable inputs that will improve your real estate assets and enhance your workplace.

Davis Cushman & Wakefield

BEST Appraisal Companies

CBRE

CBRE, the foremost commercial real estate firm in the world, began operations in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area in 1974. CBRE leads the region with hundreds of professionals working together delivering superior service to our clients through diverse service lines.

MN Real Estate Appraisal Services Shenehon Company

BEST Title Companies

Guaranty Commercial Title

Guaranty Commercial Title, Inc. presents a new platform for the delivery of title services. It’s a platform based on the expertise and ingenuity of a visionary team of title professionals that view the title process as a strategy rather than a box that needs to be checked prior to closing.

Commercial Partners Title First American Title

BEST Commercial Valuation

CBRE

As globalization and connectivity continue to reshape the marketplace, our valuation & advisory experts stay on top of the market with high-quality, market-leading analysis and property valuations worldwide.

Diversified Real Estate Services Minnesota Real Estate Appraisal Services

Business and Office Services

BEST Business Bank

Bridgewater Bank

The vision to see banking differently. We provide an unparalleled experience — and our clients notice the difference. That’s the refreshing attitude of the finest entrepreneurial bank in the Twin Cities.

U.S. Bancorp Wells Fargo

BEST Insurance Brokerage

Christensen Group

Christensen Group is focused on connecting you to the financial solutions and expertise you need to effectively manage risk and protect your future.

Cobb Strecker Dunphy & Zimmermann Kraus-Anderson Insurance

BEST Executive Search Firms

Robert Half

Robert Half Executive Search helps companies build superior leadership teams, focusing on C-level and VP-level roles. We can expedite your hiring process and ultimately help find the best available executive match for your company.

LymanDoran CorTalent Midwest Financial Search Partners SkyWater Search Partners Inc.

BEST Accounting Firm

CliftonLarsonAllen

Quality decision making begins with dependable, fairly presented financials. CLA’s audit services enable you to transform numbers into accurate, meaningful information — unbiased, objective, financial resources that your stakeholders demand.

Redpath and Company Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP Boulay Group

BEST Staffing Agency

Robert Half OfficeTeam

When you need temporary administrative assistants or other office support to get your team through busy periods, seasonal peaks, employee absences or special projects, OfficeTeam has you covered. We specialize in staffing administrative and customer service roles.

Salo Express Employment Professionals The Creative Group – Robert Half

BEST Office Interiors

BDH

The goals of each project are different, and so is the design. We design beyond aesthetics and focus on creating unique environments that derive emotion, tell a story and elevate the user experience.

Perkins and Will Adolfson & Peterson, Inc. Fluid Interiors Synergy Architecture Studio

BEST Public Relations Firm

Goff Public

Goff Public is an independent communications agency based in Minnesota offering public relations and government relations services. We are skilled, experienced problem solvers who tell our clients’ stories, advocate for their interests and protect their reputations. We deliver results and have the track record to prove it.

Beehive Weber Shandwick

BEST Wealth Management

Boulay Group

At Boulay we work with individuals, closely-held businesses and public companies to help assure their financial success. Our team is committed to giving you the absolute confidence to make the best decisions and the peace of mind to know they are right.

RBC Wealth Management BMO Wealth Managementl Thrivent Financial

BEST MBA Program

Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota

The Carlson MBA offers access to award-winning faculty and an international network of esteemed alumni, opportunities for global exploration and hands-on projects with real clients, lifelong connections to a diverse and supportive community of peers, and so much more.

Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas Hamline School of Business

BEST Web Development

Colle+McVoy

Colle McVoy is a full-service creative agency with a purpose-driven approach that leads clients to their next by influencing the products they make, the actions they take and what they say in the marketplace.

Rocket 55 Irish Titan

BEST Courier and Messenger Service

Priority Courier Experts

Priority Courier Experts is the leading provider of same-day logistics services for Minneapolis, St. Paul, and throughout Minnesota and the upper Midwest.

Metro Legal Services Inc OnTime Delivery

BEST Data Recovery Service

Atomic Data

Sooner or later your business will experience a disaster, natural or manmade. What do you do then? You need a plan—our architects and engineers will create custom DR plans and playbooks for your business to follow in the event of a disaster. They’ll provide you with a way forward when you need it most.

OnTrack Chipheads

BEST Document Destruction

Shred-it

World-class document destruction right around the corner. Shred-it protects organizations from the risks of an information breach with secure paper shredding and media destruction services.

Iron Mountain Shred Right

BEST Document Management

Loffler Companies, Inc.

Your Digital Transformation Starts Here. Document management means going paperless by storing files electronically, instead of in file cabinets.

Metro Sales Inc. Coordinated Business Systems Nightowl Discovery Shepherd Data Services

BEST Tech Recycling & Disposal

Atomic Recycling LLC

Atomic Recycling incorporates the latest technology and procedures available for the recovery of construction materials. Combining your on-site source separation and our recycling facility, your project can achieve even greater recycling percentages.

Tech Dump Best Buy

BEST IT Outsourcing Provider

Deloitte

We help companies discover, understand, and embrace the benefits of cloud-based IT outsourcing solutions, by developing the strategies that help organizations leverage business relationships to acquire the innovation, capabilities, and talent they need to effectively compete in today’s rapid, innovation-driven environment.

IBM Thomson Reuters Legal Managed Services

BEST Office Equipment

Innovative Office Solutions

Productivity runs deeper than the supplies you use on the job each day. At Innovative, it’s connecting the dots between the work environment and the people in it, between the tools they need and the systems that supply them.

Fluid Loffler Companies, Inc.

BEST Office Supplies

Office Depot

The ODP Corporation is a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses.

Staples

Worklife solutions for all. We inspire what could be, and help make it a reality. We’ll help you find solutions in the categories that matter most: business essentials, technology, facilities and breakroom, furniture, print and promotional products.

Innovative Office Solutions Twin City Office Supply

BEST Printer

Loffler Companies, Inc.

Meeting the demands of production printers is a passion of ours, so much so that we’ve built an entire process for getting the right tools and solutions into your hands—so you can do what you love and automate the things you don’t.

MetroSales ARC St. Louis Park FedEx

BEST Commercial Mortgage Lender

Bridgewater Bank

As the premier lender in the Twin Cities, Bridgewater is preferred by savvy entrepreneurs who value creativity, flexibility and moving quickly. Why not work with a local partner to get your project off the ground?

U.S. Bancorp Minnesota Bank & Trust

BEST Small Business Banking

Bridgewater Bank

As an entrepreneur, you want to focus on growing your business — not running it. Let Bridgewater’s simple solutions for business do the work for you.

SPIRE Credit Union Sunrise Banks Bremer Bank

Construction

BEST Large Contractor

Ryan Companies

At Ryan Companies, we believe the value of the buildings we design, develop, finance, manage and construct is about more than dollars and cents — it’s also about the value they bring to the people who use them and the communities that surround them.

Mortenson Construction Kraus-Anderson Construction

BEST Contractor

Doran Companies

At Doran Construction, we bring our formidable depth of experience and passion for quality to every project we undertake. Our extremely high standards for design, aesthetics and workmanship are evident in our numerous successful projects.

Frana Companies Timco Construction

BEST Architect

With a solid understanding of form and function, our architecture teams collaborate to create aesthetically pleasing architecture and also ensure the fundamental structural design elements necessary for its ultimate success.

Synergy Architecture Studio Alliiance RSP Architects

BEST Engineer

BKBM Engineers

IMAGINE IT, DREAM IT, THEN TALK TO US We are structural, civil, and restoration engineering experts. Trained to be creative, designed to be responsive, and built to be collaborative. Leverage our strengths and think BIG!

Michaud Cooley Erickson Loucks Associates, Inc.

BEST Materials Supplier

Menards JL Schwieters Construction Brock White

BEST Construction/Real Estate Law Firm

Winthrop & Weinstine

We represent real estate developers, lenders, equity investors, nonprofits and institutions in all aspects relating to getting projects built — from land acquisition to landlord/tenant issues and beyond.

Larkin Hoffman Faegre Baker Daniels Messerli & Kramer

BEST Electrical Contractor

Hunt Electric

Hunt Electric is lighting the way to innovation in the electrical industry by implementing cost-effective, environmentally conscious, people-first solutions for every client, every time.

JBerd Parsons Electric

BEST Concrete Company

Cemstone

As a family-led business, having a values-oriented, people-focused culture is at the heart of who we are.

Northland Concrete and Masonry Molin

BEST Painting Company

Swanson & Youngdale Inc.

With over 300 hundred expert tradespeople equipped with the very latest tools and equipment, S&Y maintains the flexibility, resources, and experience to deliver superior results on every commercial project—from small offices to apartment buildings, to massive stadiums.

Protouch Painting. JB Nelson

BEST Plumbing Company

J-Berd

At J-Berd Mechanical Contractors, Inc., we build value for our clients by providing innovative mechanical solutions and superior project planning. We do not hire outside contractors — we perform all the work we bid.

Egan Company Schadegg Mechanical Inc. Bruce Nelson Plumbing & Heating

BEST Security Company

Atomic Data

Our IT Security as a Service is an all-encompassing solution: analysis, scanning, patching, policies, consulting, training, IPS & firewall management, and two-factor authentication. We take care of keeping your business safe, so you can focus on making your business a success.

Loffler Companies, Inc. Code42 Edina Alarm

BEST Fabrication Company

J L Schwieters Construction

We offer the highest quality turnkey solutions for residential and commercial buildings. Our passion, professionalism, quality, and experience are evident in each and every building we frame..

Fabcon Precast MG McGrath, Inc.

BEST Landscape Design Company

Perkins & Will

Our goal is to design places that make a positive difference in the world. That’s why people are at the heart of everything we do.

Cuningham Group McCaren Designs, Inc. Sambatek

BEST Windows and Glazing

(tie) Andersen Windows

Whether you’re restoring a historic building or designing new, Andersen has the architectural and commercial products plus the design services to create all you envision.

(tie) Pella Windows

Our highly qualified Pella commercial representatives are ready to provide full window and door technical support to help you execute your project efficiently at every stage, from schematic design to project closeout – on time and within budget requirements.

Marvin Windows MG McGrath, Inc. Northern Glass and Glazing

BEST Roofing Contractor

Central Roofing Company

At Central Roofing Company, we pride ourselves on being more than just a roofing company. We are Central™ to providing only the best experiences, products and services in all building exteriors.

Kaufman Roofing Horizon Roofing, Inc.

BEST Paving

Northland Paving

For over 30 years Northland Paving has provided quality asphalt paving services to Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the greater Twin Cities metro area. Our team of blacktop experts includes design and planning as well as installation and maintenance crews.

Metro Paving Inc. Minnesota Roadways Co.

BEST Equipment Rental

United Rental

Building a better future is our commitment to the people and communities we serve. Our diverse customer base includes construction and industrial companies, utilities, municipalities, government agencies and independent contractors.

Sunbelt Ziegler Cat

BEST Mechanical Engineering Firm

Michaud Cooley Erickson

Our staff of engineering and project management professionals possess an exceptional breadth and depth of knowledge in the disciplines of mechanical and electrical engineering, lighting, security, fire protection, commissioning, audio/visual, energy efficiency and facilities management.

Dunham Associates Steen Engineering, Inc.

BEST Construction Law Firm

Messerli & Kramer

The attorneys in Messerli Kramer’s Construction and Real Estate group have substantial experience representing developers, owners, and subcontractors in unique and complex construction and real estate litigation arising throughout the project lifecycle.

Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson P.A. Hellmuth & Johnson

Dining & Leisure

BEST Local Brewery

Surly Brewing Co.

Each day, Surly relentlessly pursues craft beer perfection. Pushing boundaries. Refusing to brew to style. Except when we do. Surly has been a proudly independent craft brewery for 14 years. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Dangerous Man Fulton Brewing Taproom

BEST Local Winery

Saint Croix Vineyards

We’ve been innovating Minnesota’s best wines for 27 years. Come and visit! Sample our wines. Enjoy wine tasting, wine-making tours, live music, picnics, relax on our deck, and take a stroll through our picturesque vineyards.

Carlos Creek Winery Alexis Bailey

Legal Services

BEST ADR Company

Benchmark National ADR, LLC

After a long and distinguished career on the bench, Judge CARA LEE NEVILLE started Alternative Dispute Resolution Services including: Mediation, Arbitration, Early Neutral Evaluation, Special Master, and Judge for Practice and Summary Jury Trials.

Conflict Resolution Center (Minneapolis) SiebenCarey

BEST ADR Individual Moderator

Cara Lee Neville

After 30 plus years on the bench working with thousands of litigants and lawyers, I have become tenacious in exploring settlements to which both parties can voluntarily agree.

John Carey Mary E. Pawlenty

BEST Claims Administration

(tie) American Risk Services

ARS specializes in risk management products and services designed to proctect the assets of financial institutions.

(tie) van Wagenen

Expertly designed to improve your business efficiency and profitability, our RecoveryPro Program shifts the burden of processing damaged vehicle claims from your team to ours—so you can focus on what you do best.

Rust Consulting Inc. Wilkerson & Hegna

BEST Class Action Claims Administration Services

(tie) Dahl Administration

Dahl Administration provides the perfect combination of large-firm experience and capability with smaller-firm responsiveness and service.

(tie) Rust Consulting Inc.

Rust Consulting, an Exela Technologies brand, provides consulting and administration services to clients including law firms, companies across all industries, and governmental agencies at all levels.

Heffler Claims Group JND Legal Administration

BEST Court Reporter and Deposition Service

Benchmark Reporting Agency

Benchmark Reporting Agency offers a full range of professional deposition services. We provide clients with traditional court reporting services, as well as realtime reporting services.

Discovery Litigation Services National Court Reporters Depo International

BEST Deposition Video Provider

Benchmark Reporting Agency

Benchmark Reporting Agency offers video deposition services throughout Minnesota and worldwide. Along with our video deposition services, we provide experienced video service experts with technical expertise and the professional knowledge required for a deposition setting.

On The Record Pelletier Court Reporters

BEST Digital Forensics

Carney Forensics

Carney Forensics is a digital forensics investigation firm based in the upper Midwest. We assist attorneys and investigators with recovery of admissible digital evidence.

Digital Forensics Corp. Computer Forensics Associates

BEST Docketing and Calendaring Software

Thomson Reuters Elite

Thomson Reuters Elite, part of Thomson Reuters Legal, has announced that ProLaw® has once again been rated one of the top offerings for docketing, calendaring, time and billing, as well as practice, information and document management.

MyCase BEC Legal Lecorpio Inc.

BEST E-Discovery

Robert Half Legal

Robert Half Legal Consulting Solutions provides legal and compliance expertise, proven tools and methodology, and dedicated full-time consultants.

Kroll Ontrack Nightowl Discovery

BEST Expert Witness

Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services

We’re the experts on finding experts. We’ll get you the right expert at the right time on the right terms.

The TASA Group Juris Pro

BEST Expert Witness Financial

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP

Baker Tilly forensic accounting specialists can analyze economic loss issues and clearly present damage findings in an expert report and testimony under oath.

Hunter Advisors, PLLC RSM

BEST Forensic Accounting

Eide Bailly LLPP

As forensic accountants, we use accounting, auditing, digital forensics, and investigative skills to search through your company’s financial reports and uncover the facts in your case.

Ernst & Young LLP Wipfli

BEST Jury Consultant

The Advocates

The jury consultants and trial consultants with The Advocates are trained in multiple disciplines, including psychology, trial advocacy, communications, social science, theatre, and many others.

NJP Litigation Consulting JuryThink LLC

BEST Law School

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

A rigorous, practice-based experience. Preparing you to serve clients and communities. A challenging curriculum that gets you ready to practice.

University of Minnesota Law School University of St. Thomas School of Law

BEST Legal Liability Insurance

Minnesota Lawyer’s Mutual Insurance

Minnesota Lawyers Mutual was established in 1982 by the Minnesota State Bar Association to provide lawyers’ professional liability insurance through a mutual company run by and for the benefit of its policyholders.

Hays Companies Lawyers Insurance Group Patrick J. Thomas Agency

BEST Legal Outplacement and Career Transition Provider

(tie) Minneapolis Outplacement Services

Every business is different. We offer outplacement services at all levels and make it our business to learn about your objectives.

(tie) Talon Performance Group

Uncover the hidden potential of your talent and align it with the vision and values of your organization. Get the right people, in the right seats, doing the right thing.

Roy S. Ginsburg, J.D. Strategic Advisor to Lawyers and Law Firms Reaction Search International

BEST Litigation Consulting Firm

Martin Litigation Support Services, LLC

Martin Litigation Support Services, LLC is proud to represent the entire product suite offered to the legal community by Ipro Corporation.

Barrington Capital Management, Inc. NJP Litigation Consulting

BEST Litigation Valuation

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP

Baker Tilly’s valuation professionals provide supportable, defensible and unbiased valuation opinions that can stand up to the highest levels of scrutiny.

Bassford Remele Lurie

BEST Legal Staffing

Robert Half Legal

Robert Half Legal specializes in the temporary, project and full-time placement of the most sought after legal positions in law firms and corporate legal departments.

Sand Search Partners Special Counsel

BEST Non-Association Continuing Legal Education Provider

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Mitchell Hamline School of Law provides a legal education grounded in legal theory and distinguished by exceptional practical legal training.

Minnesota County Attorneys Association University of St. Thomas School of Law Lexvid Richard Clem Continuing Legal Education

BEST Online Research Provider

Lexis/Nexis

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world.

Thomson Reuters Fastcase

BEST Paralegal Program in the MN

Hamline University

Hamline’s unique pairing of practical legal training and the liberal arts, combined with the program’s ABA approval and recognition in the community, makes Hamline’s paralegal education highly valued by employers.

Minnesota State University, Moorhead North Hennepin Community College

BEST Practice Management Software

(tie) MyCase

With MyCase, you never have to think twice about where to find important case documents, messages, and contacts — everything is organized and easily accessible from any web browser or device.

(tie) ProLaw

ProLaw is the comprehensive business management solution designed for everyone in your office. Perfect for mid-sized firms, government offices, or corporate organizations, ProLaw enables you to fully automate the practice and manage the business of law.

PracticePanther Smokeball

BEST Private Investigator

Gilbertson Investigations

Gilbertson Investigations, LLC provides professional private investigative services to attorneys and law firms in the areas of criminal defense, personal injury and civil litigation cases throughout the state of Minnesota.

Graf Agency Andrew P. Miklesh

Best Process Server

Metro Legal Services Inc.

Our goal at Metro Legal is to make your job easier by providing you with the kind of service that exceeds your expectations for quality and convenience.

Pro Legal MN Legal Process Minnesota, LLC

BEST Tables of Authority Software

Thomson Reuters

For the business and practice of law, rely on industry-leading products and services from Thomson Reuters. Our investigative tools, professional services, research platforms, and reference materials provide the trusted answers you need in today’s rapidly evolving legal landscape.

LexisNexis Levit & James

BEST Time and Billing Solutions

MyCase

With MyCase, you never have to think twice about where to find important case documents, messages, and contacts — everything is organized and easily accessible from any web browser or device.

Minute 7 NetDOcs TimeSolv

BEST Translation Services

Global Translation

GLOBAL TRANSLATION SYSTEMS has been providing full-service translation and interpretation for pharmaceutical, business, medical, regulatory, legal, education and private clients since 1992.

Minnesota Translations Bridge-World Language Center

BEST Trust Administration

Thrivent Financial

Thrivent Trust Company provides investment management and administrative services so you don’t feel the drain on your resources. Put focus back on your organization’s future.