People & Practices: Aug. 10, 2020

Merchant & Gould P.C., a national intellectual property law firm, has promoted three Minneapolis attorneys — Alpaslan Sapmaz, Julie K. Skoge and Paige S. Stradley — to partners, effective July 1.

Sapmaz practices general intellectual property law with an emphasis on patent prosecution in the mechanical arts. His practice includes guiding clients through the patent process in bringing inventive concepts to granted patents under both U.S. and foreign patent law. Specifically, Sapmaz has extensive experience in preparation and prosecution of patent applications and managing sizeable client patent portfolios.

Skoge is a registered patent attorney who practices IP law with an emphasis on patent prosecution for both domestic and foreign clients. A science background, combined with a talent for persuasive writing, helps her prepare and prosecute strong patent applications for her clients in diverse mechanical technology fields. Skoge also has experience in conducting due diligence investigations and counseling clients on issues of patentability analysis and product clearance.

Stradley handles a range of IP litigation involving patents (utility and design), copyrights, trademark, trade dress and false advertising disputes. Her litigation experience includes crafting briefs and orally advocating in court, managing and participating in all aspects of fact and expert discovery, and examining witnesses both fact and expert witnesses at trial. In addition to litigation, Stradley also counsels clients with respect to brand protection and engages in preventative analysis and review of designs and marketing and advertising campaigns.

Bassford Remele shareholder Mark Bradford has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). ABOTA members must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion. Mark is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and the International Society of Barristers. He is an appellate ranked lawyer in Chambers USA, is listed in The Best Lawyers in America© in the areas of appellate practice and commercial litigation, and has been on the Minnesota Top 100 list by Super Lawyers since 2018.

Bassford Remele serves as local and national counsel for many major corporations and Fortune 500 Companies and represents local, national, and international clients in state and federal courts across the region.

Kyle Kroll, attorney in Winthrop & Weinstine’s Business & Commercial Litigation practice, has been elected assistant treasurer of the Federal Bar Association Minnesota Chapter. After the first year as assistant treasurer, he will transition to the role of treasurer for a two-year term.

Kroll’s complex commercial litigation experience includes class action, antitrust and unfair competition, false advertising, intellectual property, and utilities matters.

In addition to Kroll’s for-profit work, he is heavily involved in Winthrop & Weinstine’s pro bono efforts. He is actively involved in the legal community, serving in leadership roles in the MSBA, Federal Bar Association, and Hennepin County Bar Association. He has also been appointed to serve terms on the city of Minneapolis Ethical Practices Board and University of Minnesota’s Student Legal Service Board of Directors, and serves as an adjunct legal research and writing professor for the University of Minnesota Law School.

Fredrikson & Byron shareholder Benjamin R. Tozer was elected to serve as president of International Right of Way Association (IRWA) North Star Chapter 20. Tozer has been a member of the IRWA Chapter leadership since 2017 and previously served as president-elect in 2019.

Tozer’s practice includes a broad range of litigation and real estate work, with an emphasis on condemnation and eminent domain. He assists both landowners and taking authorities in condemnation. His experience in eminent domain includes acquiring title to and possession of property necessary for public projects, obtaining just compensation in the valuation process, advising clients on relocation benefits, and analyzing and arguing unique and complicated statutes, such as the validity of “Buy-the-Farm” elections. Tozer’s experience also includes appellate issues in condemnation matters. He advises landowners, electric utilities and pipeline companies on real estate matters.

