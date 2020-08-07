Quantcast
Satanic Temple display
The religious group’s lawyer says he plans to continue pushing for public display of its cube-shaped marker in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. (Photo: Satanic Temple on Facebook)

Satanic Temple’s Belle Plaine suit survives

By: Kevin Featherly August 7, 2020

In a recent order, a judge allowed the group's promissory estoppel case to stand, and dismissed nine other counts.

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

