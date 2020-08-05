Quantcast
Super Tuesday Minnesota
The “ballot-order statute” requires that major-party candidate names be listed in inverse order from their party’s performance in the last general election. In this photo, a voter places his ballot in the ballot counter at a downtown Minneapolis polling site as part of Minnesota’s Super Tuesday presidential nomination primary March 3. (AP photo: Jim Mone)

‘Ballot-order statute’ injunction stayed

By: Kevin Featherly August 5, 2020

Staying a federal judge’s injunction pending appeal, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has relegated DFL candidates to last place on the general-election ballot, at least among their major-party rivals.

