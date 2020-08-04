Quantcast
Jonas David Nelson, now 24 and in custody at the state’s Rush City prison, had argued that his sentence violated the Eighth Amendment’s protection against cruel and unusual punishment. This photo shows a cell block at the Rush City prison. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Department of Corrections)
Mandatory life term stands for young offender

By: Todd Nelson August 4, 2020

The Minnesota Supreme Court upheld Jonas David Nelson's mandatory sentence of life in prison for fatally shooting his father just a week after Nelson turned 18.

