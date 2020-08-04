Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Choi signs ‘modern prosecutor’ manifesto
In an interview Thursday, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said the paper came out of meetings that took place twice a year from 2016 to 2019. (File photo)
In an interview Thursday, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said the paper came out of meetings that took place twice a year from 2016 to 2019. (File photo)

Choi signs ‘modern prosecutor’ manifesto

By: Kevin Featherly August 4, 2020

A national “vision paper” co-authored and signed by Ramsey County Attorney John Choi lays out a new model for the “modern prosecutor.”

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo