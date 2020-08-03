Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Wisconsin justice sworn in during ultramarathon
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky is sworn in by fellow Justice Rebecca Dallet, right, as her children, Danny and Daphne, and former Gov. Jim Doyle look on. Karofsky took the oath Saturday in Basco, Wisconsin, during a break in a 100-mile run. (Patrick Marley/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky is sworn in by fellow Justice Rebecca Dallet, right, as her children, Danny and Daphne, and former Gov. Jim Doyle look on. Karofsky took the oath Saturday in Basco, Wisconsin, during a break in a 100-mile run. (Patrick Marley/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Wisconsin justice sworn in during ultramarathon

By: The Associated Press August 3, 2020

MADISON, Wis. — New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky has finished her 100-mile  ultramarathon after being sworn in mid-run.

Karofsky, who finished the run Sunday, was sworn in around 1 p.m. Saturday at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin. State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco.

Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reports the run took her about 34 hours to complete.

Karofsky shared an image of herself at mile 99 on Twitter around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo