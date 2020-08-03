Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Perspectives: Minnesota case fatal to Trump’s book ban suits
Marshall Tanick
Marshall Tanick

Perspectives: Minnesota case fatal to Trump’s book ban suits

By: Marshall H. Tanick August 3, 2020

Two recent attempts by President Trump to ban publication of a pair of unfavorable books about him faltered badly.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo