Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Lillehaug legacy: Leaving court as he found it
Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug questions attorney Lisa Lamm Bachman from the bench during March 2 oral arguments. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea sits to his right, Justice Margaret Chutich to his left. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug questions attorney Lisa Lamm Bachman from the bench during March 2 oral arguments. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea sits to his right, Justice Margaret Chutich to his left. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Lillehaug legacy: Leaving court as he found it

By: Kevin Featherly August 3, 2020

In this second of a two-part interview, retiring state Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug tells Minnesota Lawyer about his time on the bench, his legacy and what he plans to do next.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo