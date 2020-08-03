Bar Buzz: Mitchell Hamline goes online-only

Classes at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law will be an online-only this fall, the school’s dean says.

Dean Anthony Niedwiecki announced the decision in a July 24 letter to the law school’s faculty and staff.

“I write today to announce that we will be teaching completely online in the fall,” he wrote. “A decision about the spring will be made later this year.”

Niedwiecki had earlier expressed concerns about opening the school to in-person instruction in a July 20 message to staff. The feedback he received, he said, suggested that many employees share his worries.

The school announced in early June that it would proceed on a hybrid model, with some instruction held on campus, some remotely. But the coronavirus’ spread has not slowed over that time, Niedwiecki’s letter says. In fact, he adds, it appears to be worsening.

“I did not make the decision to go online lightly, and what weighed most heavily for me was the public health data,” he said.

Since early June, Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled, with the fastest rate of growth in infections among people in their twenties. Since early July, hospitalizations also have been ratcheting upward.

Given the school’s expertise in online education, Niedwiecki wrote, the risk to faculty, staff and students is not worth taking.

In addition to canceling in-person classes, the school will host no outside groups for on-campus events, the dean said.

In the coming weeks, Mitchell Hamline will issue detailed plans for remote instruction, he said, as well as a plan for a phased re-opening—including which restrictions will be lifted and when.

Cheryl Dalby, the Minnesota State Bar Association’s chief executive, said Thursday that she is unaware of any other Minnesota law schools similarly closing down in-person instruction for the fall—at least, not so far.

“I think that everyone is waiting to hear what all kinds of schools are going to be doing,” she said.

