Tunheim again denies Trump campaign motions

By: Kevin Featherly July 30, 2020

Minnesota’s U.S. District Court denied the Trump campaign’s motions for an interlocutory appeal and a stay of proceedings in a lawsuit involving unwanted campaign texts allegedly sent to three Minnesota plaintiffs.

