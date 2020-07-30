Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Lillehaug reflects on illustrious career
Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug, right, chats with a friend during former Gov. Mark Dayton’s 2019 portrait unveiling ceremony. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug, right, chats with a friend during former Gov. Mark Dayton’s 2019 portrait unveiling ceremony. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Lillehaug reflects on illustrious career

By: Kevin Featherly July 30, 2020

First of two parts: A look at Justice David Lillehaug’s earlier career as a top political aide, U.S. attorney, candidate and private-practice attorney.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo