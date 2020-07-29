Quantcast
Recent News
Disputed ore lease to avoid arbitration

By: Dan Heilman July 29, 2020

A dispute over a northern Minnesota mineral lease will be settled by a district court instead of via arbitration, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has decided.

