Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Perspectives: 30th anniversary not happy time for ADA claimants
Evan Kemp, Harold Wilke, George H. W. Bush, Sandra Parrino, Justin Dart
President George H. W. Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act during a ceremony July 26, 1990, on the South Lawn of the White House. Joining the president are, from left, Evan Kemp, chairman of the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission; the Rev. Harold Wilke; Sandra Parrino, chairman of the National Council on Disability; and Justin Dart, chairman of the President's Council on Disabilities. (AP file photo)

Perspectives: 30th anniversary not happy time for ADA claimants

By: Marshall H. Tanick July 28, 2020

A quartet of cases decided this spring by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, including one from Minnesota, reflects the difficulty that claimants experience in navigating the shoals of the Americans with Disabilities Act and prevailing under it.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo