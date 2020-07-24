Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Legal News / Frías accepts appointment as deputy attorney general
Luz María Frías
Luz María Frías

Frías accepts appointment as deputy attorney general

By: Kevin Featherly July 24, 2020

Luz María Frías' breadth of experience is likely to serve her well in her new job as Attorney General Keith Ellison’s newest deputy.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo