People & Practices: July 21, 2020

James Lodoen has joined Spencer Fane LLP as a partner in the firm’s bankruptcy, restructuring, and creditors’ rights practice group, strengthening the team’s presence in the Minneapolis and upper-Midwest market.

A Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy, Lodoen has decades of experience representing lenders, debtors, committees and buyers of assets in bankruptcy cases and workouts. He has been involved in many high-profile insolvency matters, including representing the Chapter 11 trustee and the receiver in the legal fallout related to discovery of a $3.8 billion Ponzi scheme, and the representation of a name brand company in its Chapter 11 proceeding and 363 sale.

In his practice, Lodoen has also advised borrowers, receivers, lenders and trade creditors with a focus on the real estate, manufacturing, health care, biotechnology, life sciences, retail, agribusiness, farm and agriculture industries.

***

Tal A. Bakke has joined Bassford Remele as an associate. Tal is a litigator who focuses his practice in the areas of commercial litigation, products liability, employment law, and professional liability.

Bakke graduated from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and served on the executive board of the Mitchell Hamline Law Review as managing editor for Law Review.

***

Kaitlyn E. Hennessy has become an associate of Bassford Remele. Kaitlyn focuses her practice in the areas of consumer law defense, professional liability, insurance coverage, organizational liability, and construction.

Hennessy graduated magna cum laude from the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Prior to joining Bassford Remele, Kaitlyn served as a law clerk for the Honorable Celeste F. Bremer for the Southern District of Iowa.

***

Yost & Baill LLP, a national subrogation law firm based in Minneapolis and Milwaukee, has announced the election of its new executive officers: Jeffrey Baill assumes the role of partner emeritus. Kelly Micheletti assumes the role of managing partner. Teirney Christenson assumes the role of managing partner, Wisconsin office. Dan Boerigter continues to serve as finance and operations partner. Steve Theesfeld assumes the role of human resources partner.

