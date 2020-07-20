Bar Buzz: Hemp farmer prosecution resumes

After several months’ delay because of the COVID-19 peacetime emergency, the prosecution of a Lanesboro hemp farmer has resumed.

Luis Miguel Hummel, 32, is charged with two felony counts and one gross misdemeanor count of drug possession after investigators determined the CBD products he produced from his legal hemp crop tested hot for Delta- 9 THC. That’s the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Hummel maintains that his products, produced when he was a licensed industrial hemp pilot project participant, were legal.

A virtual pretrial hearing in the case was held July 6.

Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson said offers were exchanged there, but no agreement reached. While Corson didn’t detail his offer, he said Thursday that he is unwilling to dismiss the charges and believes criminal sanctions are in order.

Hummel’s St. Paul attorney, Susan Johnson, decline to comment.

Fillmore County District Court Judge Matthew J. Opat has scheduled a settlement conference for the case for 1 p.m., on Oct. 5.

If agreements are reached not at that point, the case is headed for an Oct. 26 jury trial.

It had been on hold since March 30 because of the pandemic.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.