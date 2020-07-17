Quantcast
White Bear Lake
White Bear Lake’s water level fell to its lowest (918.84 feet) in January 2013. This photo, made in December 2012, shows a pontoon boat sitting on ground where it once floated. (File photo: Bill Klotz)

Ruling keeps White Bear Lake homeowner claim afloat

By: Todd Nelson July 17, 2020

Homeowners got a lifeline in their long-running dispute with the state Department of Natural Resources over White Bear Lake water levels on July 15 when the Minnesota Supreme Court partially resuscitated their suit against the agency.

