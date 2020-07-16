Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Court of Appeals: Highway’s no private space
Drake D. Metzger, David Torgelson
Drake D. Metzger (left), and David Torgelson

Court of Appeals: Highway’s no private space

By: Kevin Featherly July 16, 2020

In a case with potential search-and-seizure implications, the state Court of Appeals ruled that a man who had a gun stashed in his car’s center console while driving on a highway must be tried for carrying a pistol in public while intoxicated.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo