Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / High court affirms ‘crime of violence’ determination in gun conviction
Minnesota Supreme Court
The Minnesota Supreme Court found that the gun control law prohibits a person “adjudicated delinquent … of a crime of violence” from possession of certain firearms. This January 2020 photo shows the Minnesota Judicial Center in St. Paul. (AP photo: Jim Mone)

High court affirms ‘crime of violence’ determination in gun conviction

By: Todd Nelson July 13, 2020

The Minnesota Supreme Court found that the gun control law prohibits a person “adjudicated delinquent … of a crime of violence” from possession of certain firearms.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo