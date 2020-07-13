Bar Buzz: MSBA names exec committee

The Minnesota State Bar Association has a new Executive Committee for 2020-21.

Dyan Ebert, the association’s new president who took over for Tom Nelson last month during MSBA’s first-ever virtual conference, is among the group’s four members.

A former CEO at St. Cloud-based Quinlivan & Hughes, Ebert is a civil litigator who focuses on employment and government liability, insurance coverage and general liability law. She was her firm’s first female chief executive from 2003 to 2010, and assumed that post a second time from 2014 until last year.

She will serve as MSBA president for the 2020-21 bar year.

According to a July 6 press release, Ebert plans to focus on helping bar association members navigate the coronavirus pandemic, to deliver on the MSBA’s long-range planning goals and to improve access to justice.

Attorney wellness is another area of special interest, she said. “We have to put that at the forefront, to put out resources to help the members,” she said.

The other executive committee members include:

Jennifer A. Thompson. The association’s president-elect, Thompson will take over as president for the 2021-21 bar year. She is a partner at Thompson Tarasek Lee-O’Halloran, P.L.L.C. (TTLO Law), in Edina, where she practices in construction and real estate law, including multi-party construction litigation and transactional work. She also has served as an attorney commissioner on the Minneapolis Civil Rights Commission and is a volunteer attorney for the Children’s Law Center.

Paul D. Peterson. The MSBA’s treasurer is a founding partner at Woodbury’s Harper & Peterson, P.L.L.C. He is a board-certified civil trail specialist who focuses on individual and family tort law, including personal injury and wrongful death cases. Additionally, he does pro bono work for Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services.

Paul Floyd. MSBA’s secretary is a partner at Minneapolis’ Wallen-Friedman & Floyd, P.A. His practice helps attorney clients deal with the business issues that their firms face, such as succession planning. He is a past president of the Hennepin County Bar Association and the Federal Bar Association’s Minnesota chapter.

