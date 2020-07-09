Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Judge must decide if Prince heir was assaulted
Sharon Nelson
Sharon Nelson, right, half-sister of Prince, arrives Monday, June 27, 2016, at the Carver County courthouse in Chaska for a hearing over how to verify who qualifies as Prince's heirs. (AP photo: Jim Mone)

Judge must decide if Prince heir was assaulted

By: Kevin Featherly July 9, 2020

Though it threw out most of her claims as redundant, a Court of Appeals panel has ordered a trial judge to determine whether a Prince heir was civilly assaulted by an estate officer.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo