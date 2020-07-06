Bar Buzz: Jeanine Brand named 9th District judge

Jeanine Brand, an assistant county attorney in Cass County, has been named a judge for the 9th Judicial District.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment on Tuesday. Brand will replace District Court Judge Paul T. Benshoof, and will chamber in Bemidji in Beltrami County.

“Ms. Brand’s deep community involvement and wide-ranging legal experience reflect important Minnesota values of hard work and integrity, and will serve her well on the bench,” said Walz in a press release.

“She has consistently demonstrated her commitment to fair and equal justice for all Minnesotans, and it’s an honor to appoint her to the 9th Judicial District,” he said.

Brand, who has 25 years’ experience as a prosecutor, primarily handles sexual assault, domestic assault, child endangerment, protective-order violations and controlled substance cases in Cass County.

Before she took on that role, she worked as both the county attorney and assistant county attorney in Clearwater County. She is also a former Bemidji city attorney and a former assistant county attorney for Clay County.

Additionally, she has taught business law at Bemidji State University and criminal law and procedure at Minnesota State University-Moorhead.

Brand earned her bachelor of arts degree from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn., and her juris doctors from the Hamline School of Law.

Benshoof, appointed to the bench by Gov. Arne Carlson in 1997, steps down on July 10.

