Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Legal News / Racine lawsuit tests local powers in pandemic
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

Racine lawsuit tests local powers in pandemic

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires July 2, 2020

Six weeks after the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out the state’s stay-at-home order, city and county officials are learning they may have little ability to control the spread of the coronavirus.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo