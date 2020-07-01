Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Appeals court overturns Iraq veteran’s drug conviction
police lights
Depositphotos.com image

Appeals court overturns Iraq veteran’s drug conviction

By: Kevin Featherly July 1, 2020

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has overturned an Iraq War veteran’s drug conviction, ruling that a lower court erred when it allowed evidence obtained without reasonable suspicion to be used at trial.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo