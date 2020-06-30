Bar Buzz: DeWitt pledges $100K to Increase Access to the Justice System

DeWitt LLP has announced it is donating $100,000 to help provide greater access to the justice system in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The law firm is committing $20,000 annually for the next five years to organizations that assist individuals who have historically been under-represented in the justice system.

“As a law firm, DeWitt recognizes that among the inequities that exist in our society today are the injustices suffered by those who cannot access the legal system, which often prevents equal justice from being realized,” the firm said in a news release. “The justice system favors those who are represented, and justice for those without representation is a fleeting hope.”

DeWitt LLP has nearly 140 attorneys practicing in Madison, Milwaukee and Minneapolis.

