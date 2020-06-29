Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Perspectives: U.S. Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling has roots here
Neil Gorsuch
Justice Neil Gorsuch, one of President Donald Trump’s two appointees to the Supreme Court, wrote the LGBTQ decision for the six-member majority, joining the four liberals on the court and Chief Justice John Roberts. (AP file photo)

Perspectives: U.S. Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling has roots here

By: Marshall H. Tanick June 29, 2020

The ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court two weeks ago prohibiting discrimination by employers against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals has roots deeply embedded in Minnesota.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo